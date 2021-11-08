Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,691,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -426.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,060. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

