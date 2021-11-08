Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

