Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,820 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 78.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

