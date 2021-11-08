Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 30,018 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Gray Television worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $23.34 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

