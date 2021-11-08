Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of AVAH opened at $8.36 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

