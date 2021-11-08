Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.500-$12.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.66. 3,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.73. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.92.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.