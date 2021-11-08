PubMatic (PUBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. PubMatic has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $439,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,669 shares of company stock worth $3,212,807. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

