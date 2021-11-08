Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of PURP stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £101.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Purplebricks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 31.77 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

