PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $422,000 in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Heska makes up about 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.70. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,223. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

