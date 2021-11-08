PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 11,008 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Global X Internet of Things ETF comprises about 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at $484,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,209. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

