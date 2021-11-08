PVG Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 566.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,489 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for about 4.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,349,143. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.