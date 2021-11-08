PVG Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

