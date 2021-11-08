Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MEC opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.23. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

