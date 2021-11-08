Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04).

Shares of PIF opened at C$18.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.47. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$13.81 and a one year high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$366.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

