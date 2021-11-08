Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 242,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

