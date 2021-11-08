Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Boosted by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NYSE AX opened at $60.19 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

