Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

