Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut by Piper Sandler

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.