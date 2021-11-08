Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

