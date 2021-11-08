Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

