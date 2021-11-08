QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.63% of QCR worth $35,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

QCRH stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $945.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

