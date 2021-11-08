QLC Chain Market Cap Reaches $9.14 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $315,075.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.20 or 0.99784291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.02 or 0.07024366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020543 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

