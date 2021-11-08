Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

