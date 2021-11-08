QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $168.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

