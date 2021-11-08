Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanta’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% and grew 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by record revenues and strong margins from the Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment. Operating margin fell 60 basis points or bps. Quanta has been witnessing weather, regulatory, permitting, project timing and execution challenges, which are likely to impact its future results as well. Despite these headwinds, the company raised its revenues, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021. Encouragingly, backlog also rose from 2020-end and from the year-ago period.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

