Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

