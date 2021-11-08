Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Head-To-Head Review

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 19.77% 31.20% 14.90% Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $159.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Genetron has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Genetron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.44 billion 1.83 $1.43 billion $16.65 8.44 Genetron $65.06 million 19.44 -$470.35 million ($0.54) -26.35

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Genetron on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

