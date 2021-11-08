QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

