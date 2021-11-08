Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDWR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $33.64 on Friday. Radware has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Radware by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,744,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

