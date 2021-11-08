Raffles Associates LP Increases Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare accounts for about 2.6% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.