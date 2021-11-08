Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.38. Randstad has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.924 per share. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

