RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €860.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €631.89 ($743.40).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €883.00 ($1,038.82) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €858.35 and a 200 day moving average of €822.40. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.