Raymond James Analysts Give Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) a $27.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.21.

VFF opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $658.22 million, a P/E ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 3.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

