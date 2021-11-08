Raymond James Boosts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $24.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 234,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

