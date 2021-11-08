Raymond James Cuts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

