Raymond James Raises Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $21.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NMRK opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 95,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 90,689 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

