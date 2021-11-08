Raymond James Raises StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVAUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0087 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.