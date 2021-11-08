Raymond James Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$64.50 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

TSE:TSU traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.51. 61,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$19.89 and a 12-month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

