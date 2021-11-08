Raymond James Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.22.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC opened at $136.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.