Raymond James Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $52.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC raised DISH Network from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.54.

DISH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

