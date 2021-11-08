Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

O stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

