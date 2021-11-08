Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,238.72 or 1.00067959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00040521 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00679391 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

