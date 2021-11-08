Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $798.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $698.38.

REGN opened at $611.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.67 and a 200-day moving average of $575.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total value of $4,040,111.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,931 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,501.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,202,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,948 shares of company stock worth $161,571,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

