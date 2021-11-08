Reik & CO. LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $151.05. 924,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,391,109. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

