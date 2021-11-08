Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $35.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.