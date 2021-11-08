Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $163.29 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after acquiring an additional 154,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

