Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 819,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 303,674 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,281,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 158,471 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

