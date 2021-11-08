Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 133,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,389,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.