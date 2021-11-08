Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $325.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.34 and its 200-day moving average is $301.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.33 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.