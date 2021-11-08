Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 171.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

